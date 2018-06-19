Clear

MO Democratic Party Files Suit Over Lt. Governor Appointment

Governor Mike Parson appointed Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe as the state's new lieutenant governor on Monday.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:12 AM

(JEFFERSON CITY) The Missouri Democratic Party has filed a legal challenge over Governor Mike Parson's appointment of a lieutenant governor.

Scroll for more content...


The suit was filed in Cole County circuit court Monday night.

The Democratic Party wants the court to allow Missourians to vote for the state's next lieutenant governor.

Governor Mike Parson appointed Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe as the state's new lieutenant governor on Monday.

Both Parson and Kehoe are republicans.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Governor Eric Greitens resigned and Parson was named governor.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
After days of dry weather & extreme heat, big changes are moving in beginning into Tuesday. A cold is front is forecast to move through the area and then stall out over the area for much of the week. High temps on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and rain/thunderstorm chances will be likely. Some of these storms could be on the strong side during the afternoon so be sure to stay with KQ2 for updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events