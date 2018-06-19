MO Democratic Party Files Suit Over Lt. Governor Appointment

(JEFFERSON CITY) The Missouri Democratic Party has filed a legal challenge over Governor Mike Parson's appointment of a lieutenant governor.

The suit was filed in Cole County circuit court Monday night.

The Democratic Party wants the court to allow Missourians to vote for the state's next lieutenant governor.

Governor Mike Parson appointed Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe as the state's new lieutenant governor on Monday.

Both Parson and Kehoe are republicans.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Governor Eric Greitens resigned and Parson was named governor.