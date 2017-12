With the possibility of snow this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) is gearing up to keep the roads clear for holiday travelers.

Tonya Lohman, MODOT District Maintenance and Trafficking Engineer says that extra holiday travelers most likely will not have a major effect on clearing the roadways.

“Typically because we have more people out on the roadway, there could be some impacts, but thankfully this is not going to be an icing event. With lower amounts of snow, we will be able to clear the roads fairly quickly,” Lohman said.

According to Lohman the storm front should bring in anywhere from a light dusting to two inches of snow to St.Joseph, but the road crews will continue monitoring the accumulation.

“We are just doing what we normally do. We have crews out monitoring, we look at the roadways and bridges. Bridges usually get impacted first, because of the air underneath, and the cooling and freezing that occurs on those.We will be monitoring those, putting crews out if we need to, if we see some freezing occur.”

MODOT does not expect heavy snowfall or black ice to be a factor for drivers with weekend, but will continue to monitor the roadways as the winter weather moves in.