MODOT joins the fight against human trafficking

(St.Joseph,MO) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) is joining other leaders in the transportation industry in the fight against human trafficking. Monday, MODOT signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking pledge to educate their employees and the community about the signs of human trafficking.

Scroll for more content...

MODOT Interim Motor Carrier Services Director Steve Meystrik said the goal of the program is to raise public awareness about human trafficking along Missouri’s major highways.

“This was an effort we felt given our multi-mobile perspective, the locality of Missouri within the central United States.The I-44 the I-7o corridors in particular. This was a good effort for us to get behind,” Meystrik said.

In 2017, Missouri ranked 16th in the nation for number of reported human trafficking cases.

MODOT employees will receive training on the common signs of human trafficking and how to react if they see something that could be human trafficking. MODOT will be joining forces with several state agencies to put extra eyes on Missouri roads.

“This is an effort shared, the Attorney General’s office has got a Human Trafficking Task Force. The Highway Patrol has been training their employees. There are a lot of public agencies and nonprofits working at this issue. So this is an opportunity for us to join in that effort and educate our employees as well,” Meystrik said.

MODOT hopes to begin human trafficking prevention training with their employees later this fall.