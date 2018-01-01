Clear

MWSU Hosts Sexual Assault Survivor Art Exhibit

The "What Were You Wearing" Survivor Art installation is on display through Friday in the Blum Student Union.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2018 4:53 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new art exhibit at Missouri Western State University is shining a spotlight on sexual assault.

The exhibit uses the question "what were you wearing" and clothes to share the stories of sexual assault survivors.

What were you wearing is a common question victims of sexual assault hear when telling their story.

"The exhibit accompanies the myth of the clothes that somebody is wearing or desirability are a reason for them to be a victim. The idea that they were asking for it or they deserved it based on what they were wearing," said Adam McGowan, MWSU Division of Student Affairs.

The exhibit was first created at the University of Arkansas in 2014.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
