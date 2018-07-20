MWSU Skills Camp Has The Juice

First year head mens basketball coach Sundance Wicks host his first skills camp for youth at the Looney Complex on Missouri Westerns campus.

On the heels of head women's coach Rob Edmisson hosting his camp for young girls, new mens head coach Sundance Wicks held his skills camp for Pre-K through eigth grade for a three day non positional basketball camp.

This camp is for young players to develope good defensive habits, ball handling, and shooting along with bing coached by current MWSU Griffon basketball players. There is two sessions per day with Pre-K through third grade going from 9 a.m. until noon. With the second session having fourth through eigth grade starting at 1 p.m. going until 4 p.m.

The final day of the camp will be Saturday July 21st.