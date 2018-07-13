Main Street makeover could come to Maryville

(MARYVILLE, Mo) Its a much needed upgrade to a critical stretch of road in Maryville.

"When we talk about south main, currently it has a lot of chalenges" said Greg McDanel, City Manager of Maryville.

The route on Main St. from South Ave. to 71 Hwy, is bustling with business, its also a major route for the city.

"It currently is the highest accident area in our community," said McDanel.

A close look at this major route, and one could see the problems, there are multiple entryways to businesses along the road, only one lane going in each direction, and there are no sidewalks. those who frequent the area want to see change.

"Our citizens would like to see a sidewalk for pedestrians and even a walking trail where its a little bit wider, that's a nice feature that we would like to see." said Rachel Martin, Mayor of Maryville.

The city has a plan that will make the area safer and put the brakes on the gridlock, however, it won't be cheap.

[Greg mcdanel]"We identified about 12 million dollars worth of improvements that's necessary for the south main corridor to really reflect the type of roadway it should be.

Most of the money is available through funds from the US Department of Transportation, the city will have to apply and be selected for that funding.

"If we're able to obtain all the funding necessary to build the corridor as one project, we would potentially start construction in 2020 with a two year construction window." said McDanel.

If Maryville does not get the money for the project, city leaders say it would be spilt into 3 phases and could take up to a decade to complete. It's more than just a road project for this small town, to city leaders, the project will put a new face on the city, one it will take pride in.

"Having that corridor reflect the sense of pride that we have in our community, it will help anybody from Northwest Missouri State University to simply coming into town and knowing that you're in Maryville and that it reflects who we are as a community." McDanel said.