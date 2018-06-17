Clear

Man Arrested for Assaulting Two Officers at Casey's

A man was arrested Friday night in connection to assaulting one Buchanan County law enforcement officer and hitting another with his car.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 6:01 PM
Updated: Jun. 16, 2018 7:38 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was arrested Friday night in connection to assaulting one Buchanan County law enforcement officer and hitting another with his car.

Scroll for more content...

Jason Roberts was arrested about 11 p.m. according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.

On Wednesday, Drug Task Force investigators and officers approached Roberts at Casey's Gas Station near Hyde Park. Roberts had an outstanding warrant and was the target of a drug investigation, Puett said.

Roberts assaulted one investigator, got into his car, backed into another investigator and then rammed a Drug Task Force car before he fled, Puett said. 


The officers suffered minor injuries. No charges have been filed yet.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events