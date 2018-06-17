Man Arrested for Assaulting Two Officers at Casey's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was arrested Friday night in connection to assaulting one Buchanan County law enforcement officer and hitting another with his car.
Jason Roberts was arrested about 11 p.m. according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
On Wednesday, Drug Task Force investigators and officers approached Roberts at Casey's Gas Station near Hyde Park. Roberts had an outstanding warrant and was the target of a drug investigation, Puett said.
Roberts assaulted one investigator, got into his car, backed into another investigator and then rammed a Drug Task Force car before he fled, Puett said.
The officers suffered minor injuries. No charges have been filed yet.
