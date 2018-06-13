Clear

Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 4:44 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 21-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old child.

According to court records, Alexzander Green is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers were called to an apartment around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of S. 12th where they found 2-year-old London Simmons shot in the chest. Simmons later died at the hospital.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses told officers Green was asleep and left a loaded gun unattended. Three other children between the ages of 2 and 6 were also inside the apartment at the time.

The court document also stated that police found 475 grams of marijuana in four large bags and more than $3,700 in cash inside the apartment.

St. Joseph police say Green is related to Simmons. He will appear in court Friday.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
