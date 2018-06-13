(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 21-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old child.
According to court records, Alexzander Green is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Officers were called to an apartment around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of S. 12th where they found 2-year-old London Simmons shot in the chest. Simmons later died at the hospital.
According to a probable cause statement, witnesses told officers Green was asleep and left a loaded gun unattended. Three other children between the ages of 2 and 6 were also inside the apartment at the time.
The court document also stated that police found 475 grams of marijuana in four large bags and more than $3,700 in cash inside the apartment.
St. Joseph police say Green is related to Simmons. He will appear in court Friday.
Related Content
- Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old
- 2-Year-Old Dies after Shooting at Apartment Complex
- 'Bad People' Connect Dog Attacks
- Man Charged in Thanksgiving Homicide
- Homeless Man Charged in Stabbing
- Trenton Man's Death Officially Ruled Suicide
- Driver Charged in Fatal Drive-by Shooting
- No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
- Mother Charged in Death of 6-Month-Old Baby
- Mother Charged in Death of Infant Appears in Court