Man Charged in Thanksgiving Homicide

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor filed charges in a shooting death that occurred on Nov. 23, 2017.

Shawn Robertson, 22, was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter that carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, on Nov. 23, St. Joseph police received several calls in reference to shots being fired in the area of the 2300 block of South 18th Street.

When police arrived, they located the victim, Logan Beems deceased along with another victim that had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police interviewed several witnesses that stated Robertson had shot Beems multiple times in the back and back of the head.

Shell casings and a weapon were located at the scene of the shooting.

Robertson's arraignment will be held on Friday, Jan. 12.