Drunk Driving Fatality Results in Prison Sentence

A Platte City man who was arrested for drunk driving that resulted in a vehicle crash and the death of another driver has been sentenced to six years in prison for 1st degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to a press release by the Platte County prosecuting attorney, Nicholas Sanders, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2017 after he rear-ended another vehicle on I-29 just south of Mexico City Avenue. The accident happened early in the morning on May 28, 2017.

Prosecutors said Sanders admitted to driving drunk in the crash that killed 58-year-old Michael Sear.

Prosecutors said the Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted Sanders, who smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech. Sanders admitted to drinking drunk that night.

The release also stated that Sear was transported to North Kansas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kaitlynn M. Donnelly.