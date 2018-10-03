Man charged in connection to St. Joseph Subway burglary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Buchanan County prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man with second degree burglary of a St. Joseph Subway.

According to SJPD, Mark Sowell has been charged in connection to the burglary of a St. Joseph Subway located 6100 Lake Ave. on September 26.

SJPD Detective's have also linked Sowell to other burglaries in St. Joseph.