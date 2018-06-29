Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River

A St. Joseph man accused of deliberately driving his pickup truck into the Missouri River near Elwood in April is now facing multiple charges.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:14 AM

(ELWOOD, Ks.) A St. Joseph man accused of deliberately driving his pickup truck into the Missouri River near Elwood in April is now facing multiple charges.

Scroll for more content...


According to MSCnews.net, 43-year-old Patrick Bennett has been charged in Doniphan County District Court with criminal littering on public property, interference with law enforcement officers, failure to stop, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked and driving while being a habitual violator.

Authorities say he allegedly drove his 2005 Chevy Silverado into the river late April 29th.

The following the day, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism used sonar equipment to locate the vehicle.

It was recovered from about 14 feet of water, south of the boat ramp area, on May 4th.

Multiple state and local agencies participated in the recovery efforts.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 101° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 92°
Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events