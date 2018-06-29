Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River

(ELWOOD, Ks.) A St. Joseph man accused of deliberately driving his pickup truck into the Missouri River near Elwood in April is now facing multiple charges.
According to MSCnews.net, 43-year-old Patrick Bennett has been charged in Doniphan County District Court with criminal littering on public property, interference with law enforcement officers, failure to stop, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked and driving while being a habitual violator.
Authorities say he allegedly drove his 2005 Chevy Silverado into the river late April 29th.
The following the day, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism used sonar equipment to locate the vehicle.
It was recovered from about 14 feet of water, south of the boat ramp area, on May 4th.
Multiple state and local agencies participated in the recovery efforts.
