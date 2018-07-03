Maryville Plans Independence Day Celebration

(Maryville,MO)The City of Maryville,Missouri is reducing their typical Independence Day festivities to only include the city’s annual fireworks display.

Scroll for more content...

"The city of Maryville has an annual community firework display on the fourth of July, and we're having it this year at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park," Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said.

The city fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. at Lake Monzingo. Camp Mozingo Hostess Lora Wilson said Independence Day is one of the busiest times of the year for the campgrounds.

"Every holiday is busy, but it's especially been busy the past couple weeks with people getting out here and getting ready for the fourth of July," Wilson said.

With the holiday falling on a weekday, city officials have decided to scale back this year’s festivities.

"We're anticipating a little bit of reduced attendance, that's why the city this year has forgone the investment to do other activities,"McDanel said.

McDanel said the city typically invests about $15,000 for fireworks displays and holiday activities. This year the typical holiday events will be cut to put more money towards next year’s celebration.

"We're going to take a break from doing that this year, due to the mid-week fourth of July, but next year we plan on having a significant event," McDanel said.

The city might have fewer events this year, but Wilson said those camping up at Mozingo will be busy with activities like watermelon eating contest, volleyball tournaments and family fishing.

"We have set up a day of activities so our campers can keep busy," Wilson said.

While Mozingo Lake will be packed with campers, boaters and families looking to snag a good seat at the fireworks display, the city wants to remind everyone that safety is their top priority.

"We know that people are going to be a part of the fourth of July celebration. We encourage people to just be safe and enjoy the fourth,"McDanel said.

For Maryville residents that plan to shoot off their own fireworks,McDanel said the window to set off fireworks inside the city limits is from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on the fourth of July only.