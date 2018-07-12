Mayo Clinic Representatives Visit Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

Mosaic Life Care and the Mayo Clinic met on Thursday to discuss future plans for the hospital.

The hospital became a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network six years ago and joins over forty other health organizations worldwide as part of the network.

As a member of the network, Mosaic Life Care physicians have the opportunity to work with other health professionals within the network to provide better health care for patients.

Dr. Mark Larson, a Medical Director for the Mayo Clinic, was one of the representatives who visited the hospital.

"What previously was a long car ride, followed by a consultation many times now can be accomplished through a Mosaic physician communicating the key information." Larson said. "The pathology, the imaging to his or her Mayo teammate who then can share an opinion about what might be best for that patient."

In the future, the organizations hope to continue to work together to provide the best possible care for people in the area.