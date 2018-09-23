McDonald's changes apple pie recipe

CNN - A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.
The fast food giant announced it altered the recipe for apple pie.
The beloved dessert supposedly includes less ingredients and a whole new look.
The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust, and sprinkled with a sugar topping.
McDonald's said they are made with six different kinds of apples that are 100% American grown.
The pies clock in at 240 calories.
Customers took to social media when they noticed the change, and the reviews were mixed.
