McDonalds salads linked to illness, says Missouri officials

At least seven people in Missouri have contracted an intestinal illness after eating McDonald's salads, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) At least seven people in Missouri have contracted an intestinal illness after eating McDonald's salads, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri health officials are investigating cases of cyclosporiasis, a non-life threatening infection. Officials said in a press release the illness appears to be connected to McDonald's salads.

The fast-food giant has stopped selling the product in 3,000 restaurants in 14 states.

"Additional cases in Missouri and other states continue to be reported and investigated," the Department said.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can include: diarrhea, appetite loss, weight loss, cramping, low-grade fever, nausea and fatigue. Symptoms usually start about one week after exposure.

The Health Department said the infection can be treated with antibiotics but if it is not treated it can persist for weeks or longer. The Department said if you have eaten a salad at McDonald's, and have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, to contact your health provider.

 

Any remaining fog will burn off quickly this morning and will lead to mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s.
