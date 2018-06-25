Medicaid Expands Substance Abuse Treatment

Addiction has crippling effects on more than just the user.

"In the family structure, anytime there's alcoholism or disease in the home everyone is affected," said Rita Miller, Founder of the Foundation Recovery Center.

When someone's battling a drug addiction while raising a family, it's hard to win the fight alone, that's why she emphasizes the need for resources.

"When there's more resources out there to help the individual who is battling the addiction, that in turn is going to benefit the whole family structure" said Miller.

For expectant mothers battling drug addiction, Medicaid makes it possible to get connected to the resources they need.

"The Medicaid will help these mothers get into a program, stay into a program with the Medicaid assistance," said Miller.

Eligible coverage for substance abuse programs in Missouri only lasts for two months.

Now, a new bill passed by the Missouri house will extend that coverage to fourteen months. "This is so great for the young mothers out there" said Miller.

The extenstion Miller says, will set new moms on the right path to sobriety.

"They can get some kind of foundation of a program underneeth them to continue to stay sober," said Miller.