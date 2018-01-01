Medical Emergency Causes Minor Accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An elderly driver suffered a medical emergency while driving through the intersection of South 22nd and Garfield Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to St. Joseph Police, the driver in his mid-80s was making a left turn from Garfield Avenue to turn south onto 22nd Street when he suffered a medical emergency.

The 1998 Jeep he was driving continued through the intersection before looping back facing northbound, left the roadway, crossed over the railroad tracks and struck a power pole.

The vehicle came to a rest in the ditch on the south side of Garfield and to the east of 22nd.

Firefighters had to remove the man through the rear door of the Jeep due to it leaning on the driver's side in the ditch.

South 22nd Street from Garfield to Excello Drive was closed for almost an hour.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver did not appear to have any injuries from the accident.