(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Meet the first baby born in St. Joseph in 2018!

Baby Hector was born at 4:50 p.m. on New Year's Day at Mosaic Life Care.

He weighed in at 6 pounds and 1 ounces.

Hector's not only going home as the first baby of the new year but also with a gift basket of goodies from the hospital.