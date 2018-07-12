Midtown Fire Burns Through Garage, Damages Homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in St. Joseph's midtown.

Around 5:00a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the area of Penn and South 23rd Street.

There, they found a garage and shed fully enveloped in flames.

According to the chief on scene, the fire was out by 6:30a.m.

A pickup truck outside the garage was a total loss and two neighboring houses were damaged.

No injuries were reported, but one person did refuse treatment for smoke inhalation.

The owner of the house was already in the hospital before the fire started.

The fire department continues to investigate.