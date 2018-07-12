Clear

Midtown Fire Burns Through Garage, Damages Homes

A fire in St. Joseph's midtown destroyed a garage and shed while damaging surrounding homes.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 8:44 AM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out in St. Joseph's midtown.

Scroll for more content...

Around 5:00a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews were called to the area of Penn and South 23rd Street.

There, they found a garage and shed fully enveloped in flames.

According to the chief on scene, the fire was out by 6:30a.m.

A pickup truck outside the garage was a total loss and two neighboring houses were damaged.

No injuries were reported, but one person did refuse treatment for smoke inhalation.

The owner of the house was already in the hospital before the fire started.

The fire department continues to investigate.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events