wx_icon Saint Joseph 46°

wx_icon Maryville 45°

wx_icon Savannah 46°

wx_icon Cameron 37°

wx_icon Fairfax 60°

Clear

Weekend Midtown Shooting Update

The shooting occurred late Saturday, Jan. 6 sending one to the hospital for serious injuries.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 11:44 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 11:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 23-year-old victim was found lying on the sidewalk in the area of 900 South 15th Street.

Scroll for more content...

No arrests have been made. 

The St. Joseph Police Department continues to investigate the shooting. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events