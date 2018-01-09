Weekend Midtown Shooting Update

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 23-year-old victim was found lying on the sidewalk in the area of 900 South 15th Street.
No arrests have been made.
The St. Joseph Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
The shooting occurred late Saturday, Jan. 6 sending one to the hospital for serious injuries.
