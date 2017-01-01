Millions of Shoppers Expected to Return Holiday Gifts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Millions of shoppers are expected to return unwanted, broken or duplicated gifts this holiday season.

In St. Joseph, local retail stores like JCPenney are gearing up for a busy week of gift returns and exchanges.

"We'll probably have a lot of people returning or exchanging. A lot of them will do more exchanging than returning," Crystal Bowers, JCPenney human resource supervisor, said.

Common return items include everything from clothes to electronics and toys.

To make the process easier, Bowers said customers should bring in a gift receipt for each product they want returned.

"It just makes it a whole lot simpler for our associates to be able to find and process the return more quickly," Bowers said. "It also ensures that they get the correct amount back."

For those who don't have a gift receipt, Bowers said they'll have to settle for getting store credit.

Nearly 10 million Americans are expected to return or exchange a gift item. All together, $90 billion worth of items are expected to be given back to stores this holiday season.

Bowers said JCPenney is preparing for an increase in customers looking to bring back items, but ask that people keep in mind one simple thing.

"Just have a little bit of patience. Sometimes it's just a little bit overwhelming for the associates when they're trying to look through a lot of different items," Bowers said.

Several stores will not take back gift cards. However, phone apps like Cardpool, Raise and GiftCard Granny let people post and sell gift cards online.

Nearly a quarter of all returns throughout the year happen during the holiday season. Retailers said the best thing to do to avoid long lines is wait to return your items a few days after Christmas, or go early in the morning.