UPDATE: Missing Moberly Woman Found

UPDATE: The Moberly Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a woman who was missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police say Lisa Ross, 42, was found safe.

(MOBERLY, Mo.) Police in Moberly, Missouri issued an Endangered Person Advisory Monday for a missing woman who may be with a convicted murderer.



Lisa Ross, 42, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Sunday at 503 South 5th St. in Moberly traveling in a gold Chrysler passenger car.

Police say Ross has an order of protection against Stephen Thorp, 55, and she may be with him. Thorp has been involved in several domestic incidents involving Ross, and is on probation for Murder 2nd Degree and armed criminal action.

Ross has blonde hair, brown eyes with a tattoo of cherries on her lower back. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with light blue tie dye, pearl earrings, white shorts, and brown leather sandals.

Thorp is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 180 lbs, with bald hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346.