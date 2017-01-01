Authorities Looking for Missing Teen

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office sent out an endangered person advisory for a missing 16-year-old female Saturday night.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities reported Magen Renee Nave as missing. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol press release, Nave is believed to be in the St. Joseph area.

Nave is described as 5'4" tall, and weighing 175 lbs. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Nave's mother contacted the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office after receiving a phone call from her daughter. The mother said she believed Nave sounded distressed on the phone and was possibly being held against her will by an unknown subject.

Nave was initially reported as a runaway juvenile from Maryville on December 14th.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.