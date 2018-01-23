wx_icon Saint Joseph 31°

Missouri Highway Laws Received an "F" in Recent Study

The study, conducted by the Road Map Project, rated states based on laws covering child safety, distracted driving, driving under the influence and occupant protection.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 4:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

A recent study conducted by the Road Map Project, gave Missouri highway laws an F, making them some of the poorest in the country. 

The study rated states based on laws covering child safety, distracted driving, driving under the influence and occupant protection.

According to the study, Missouri has some of the fewest driving safety laws.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that while they don't make the laws, they do work hard to keep the highways as safe as possible.

