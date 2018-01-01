Chiefs and Missouri Western Reach Agreement to Extend Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western announced today in a press release that they have reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs that will keep the training camp in St. Joseph for 2018.

“We are quite proud of the recent success of the Kansas City Chiefs and are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them,” Missouri Western president Dr. Robert Vartabedian said. “Our campus and the St. Joseph community take great pride in hosting the Chiefs, and I'm pleased they will return in 2018.”

According to the press release, the Chiefs and Missouri Western have agreed to cost-reducing measures related to rental equipment and labor expenses to help drive down operating costs.

“We have been engaged in positive, constructive discussions with Missouri Western State University representatives for months and are pleased to reach this agreement to keep Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “When we moved training camp back to the state of Missouri in 2010, we could not have imagined the reception and support that Missouri Western and the entire community have provided us. It’s an exciting time in Chiefs Kingdom and we look forward to returning to St. Joseph next summer.”

2018 will mark the ninth year that the Chiefs have held training camp at Missouri Western State University. This marks the third-longest Chiefs training camp held in one location throughout franchise history.