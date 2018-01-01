Documentary Shares Story of Local Sexual Abuse Survivor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri Western State University student shared her story of sexual abuse in hopes of inspiring other survivors to do the same.

Scroll for more content...

Chloe Rhein, MWSU junior, said after she experienced sexual abuse at the age of 14, she found that talking and sharing her story helped with the healing process.

Rhein said for three years she would talk with local aspiring doctors, nurses and law enforcement personel about sexual abuse victims so they would better understand what the victims go through and the signs to watch out for.

Now, Rhein decided to continue helping other survivors of sexual assualt by sharing her story in a documentary.

The film is titled "Learning to be Chloe Again: A Survivor's Story". The documentary was aired at the Kemper Recital hall at Missouri Western Monday night.

"I hope that by making this video more people that have been abused will be able to move on, or look at what I've done and say 'maybe I can do that. Maybe not to that extreme, but maybe I can move on with my life too'," Rhein said.

Rhein said the documentary covered her story, as well as the St. Joseph YWCA and Missouri Western.

The showing was followed by a Q & A with Rhein and her mother.