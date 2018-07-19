Clear

Missouri bill will make it easier for schools to make up snow days

Jul. 19, 2018

The bill allows districts to add time to either the beginning or end of a school day already on the calendar. 

Previously, schools were required to be in session 174 days every year, but the new law changes the requirement to a total number of hours. 

However, St. Joseph school administrators said the policy will not change much for the district. 

"We already built in six snow days a year, so we have some built in time already," SJSD Studen Services Director Robert Sigrist said. "Obviously we will make sure the students are in school as often as possible as we can have them here. The fact that we have those built in days may not be a factor for us."

The new statewide snow day policy will not go into effect until the 2019-2020 school year.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 am Thursday for Brown, Atchison & Doniphan Counties in northeast Kansas and for Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri.
