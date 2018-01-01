MoDOT Urging Drivers to Take it Easy During Potential Winter Weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to take it easy if they get out during the winter weather this week.

Some crews are already out dealing with some freezing rain, while other areas are not yet seeing precipitation and are on standby.

With the variability of the weather expected to move through Northwest Missouri over the next couple of days, we’ll be carefully monitoring conditions.

This storm could change rapidly from freezing rain to snow and back again through Wednesday morning.

Remember that even light precipitation can cause roads to become slick.

While MoDOT works hard to treat and plow Missouri highways when winter weather hits, it’s important to allow extra time for travel, change plans as needed, and to check road conditions before you head out. Most crashes occur when motorists are going too fast for the current conditions.

Remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

Drive for conditions

Slow down.

Steer and brake gently.

Accelerate slowly at intersections.

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt.

Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road.

As always, the first change drivers may notice will be on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Cold air is able to circulate above and below these structures, making them the first to have slick spots.

Travelers should take their own precautions, as motorists’ winter driving skills may be a bit rusty.

Slow down and make your braking or steering gradual, rather than sudden or extreme.

Check road conditions before you go. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, at www.modot.org, provides current road conditions for Missouri’s interstates and major highways. Conditions for these routes are color coded to give you the information you need at a glance.

For smartphone and tablet users, the Traveler Information App brings the same information to mobile devices. The app is available for free from iTunes or the Google Play store by searching for “MoDOT.”