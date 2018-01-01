MoDOT Studying Speed Limit Change to Stretch of Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) MoDOT and the City of St. Joseph is considering a speed limit change to a stretch of the Belt Highway.

The city and transportation department are looking at raising the speed limit between Faraon Street and Frederick Avenue.

The half-mile section of the Belt has carried a 35 mile per hour speed limit for years.

The rest of the Belt has a 40 mile per hour speed limit.

"They (the city) just want a consistent speed limit. I think it makes it easier for the public to understand what speed limit they need to be driving. Also it will be easier for law enforcement to know what they need to be enforcing," said MoDOT Traffic Operations Engineer Adam Wood.

MoDOT will do a more in-depth study on speed and traffic issues over the next 45 days.

Any change to the speed limit wouldn't go into effect until at least later this year.