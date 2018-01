(REA, Mo.) A driver of a Missouri Department of Transportation truck escaped injury when his truck overturned on State Highway D near Rea, Mo. Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the truck went off the side of the road and the driver had difficulty getting back onto the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

The driver was not hurt in the accident.