MoDOT Wants to Remind Drivers to Take it Slow During Winter Weather

Road conditions across northwest Missouri are getting worse as freezing rain and snow moves through the area.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As weather conditions continue to deteriorate across northwest Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation has a few tips for driving in these weather conditions.

MoDOT said that while they work to treat and plow highways across the state, it is important to allow extra time for travel, change plans as needed and check road conditions before you head out.

There are a few tips to remember when driving in inclement weather:

Slow down

Steer and brake gently

Accelerate slowly at intersections

Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you

Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt

Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road

Be aware that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first

For the latest on road conditions, see MoDOT's traveler information map on http://traveler.modot.org/map/

