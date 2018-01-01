MoDOT Wants to Remind Drivers to Take it Slow During Winter Weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As weather conditions continue to deteriorate across northwest Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation has a few tips for driving in these weather conditions.
MoDOT said that while they work to treat and plow highways across the state, it is important to allow extra time for travel, change plans as needed and check road conditions before you head out.
There are a few tips to remember when driving in inclement weather:
Slow down
Steer and brake gently
Accelerate slowly at intersections
Allow extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead of you
Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt
Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road
Be aware that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first
For the latest on road conditions, see MoDOT's traveler information map on http://traveler.modot.org/map/