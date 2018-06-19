More Rain in the forecast

A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
As for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as the stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. Another good chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.
After Wednesday, we'll have on and off again storm chances through Sunday. The other big change you will feel in the air will be the much cooler summer temperatures with highs on Thursday and Friday only going up to the upper 70s. It will slightly warm up to near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
