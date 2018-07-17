More rain chances in the forecast

Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. So far we're not sure on how much rain we can get, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
Beyond that, dry & sunny conditions return heading into the weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some rain chances are in the forecast for Monday.
