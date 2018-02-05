More snow possible on Tuesday.

Two chances for snow remain in the forecast the first one will be in northern Missouri and southern Iowa. The second will be Tuesday afternoon and evening across the majority of the area. The track of the second system is still moving. Accumulating snow is also possible as we could see 1-2." Forecast models keep on going back and fourth with the timing and track so you'll want to keep watching KQ2 for updates.

We'll be in the upper 20s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The upper 30s are in store on Thursday with the 40s in store for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see more light snow on Saturday with highs only in the low 30s this weekend.

