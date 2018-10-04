Clear

More than 250 people died taking selfies since 2011

Researchers believe the 259 selfie-related deaths that have been reported may be the tip of the iceberg.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

CNN -- A new report says that 259 people have died taking selfies in a six-year period between 2011 and 2017.

Before your put tape over your front-facing camera for good, you should know this report from researchers in India includes global statistics.

More than half of those deaths occurred in India, but Russia, the U.S. and Pakistan round out the top four.

The leading cause of death was drowning from people getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing.

Other causes of death include getting hit by moving objects, falling from high places, and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.

The U.S. leads the world in people who accidentally shot themselves while posing with guns.

Even though more women take selfies overall, more men died in selfie-related incidents.

Researchers said the number of deaths could be much higher because they believe the role of selfies in deaths is almost definitely under-reported.

India has created several "no selfie zones" in dangerous areas.

A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
