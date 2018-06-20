Clear

Mosaic Life Secures Naming Rights to MWSU Practice Fields

Mosaic Life Care has secured the naming rights for the football practice fields used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western athletic teams.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 11:36 AM

ST. JOSEPH – Mosaic Life Care has secured the naming rights for the football practice fields used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western athletic teams at Missouri Western Missouri State University.

Scroll for more content...

The fields will be officially named, “Mosaic Training Fields.”


Missouri Western is the summer training camp home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Mosaic Life Care is dedicated to supporting the strength and vitality of the communities we serve through our ongoing partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Michael Pulido, chief operating officer, Mosaic Life Care said. “Mosaic Training Fields is another way to support the University and strengthen our partnerships, as we promote health and wellness.


“We are fortunate to have an outstanding medical community, led by Mosaic Life Care, right here in St. Joseph,” Missouri Western director of athletics Josh Looney said. “Whether it is their talented team of physicians providing the best possible healthcare for Missouri Western student-athletes, or their commitment to community health and wellness, we are proud to expand the visibility of Mosaic’s positive impact on our campus.”


Mosaic Life Care is the official health-care provider of the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. In its ninth summer at Missouri Western, camp will feature open practices and events for the public to enjoy. More information about the team, tickets, scheduling and more can be found on the Kansas City Chiefs website.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas and we could use it. Keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could be heavy at times. Most of us got about an inch of rain on Tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events