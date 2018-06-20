Mosaic Life Secures Naming Rights to MWSU Practice Fields

ST. JOSEPH – Mosaic Life Care has secured the naming rights for the football practice fields used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri Western athletic teams at Missouri Western Missouri State University.

The fields will be officially named, “Mosaic Training Fields.”





Missouri Western is the summer training camp home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Mosaic Life Care is dedicated to supporting the strength and vitality of the communities we serve through our ongoing partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Michael Pulido, chief operating officer, Mosaic Life Care said. “Mosaic Training Fields is another way to support the University and strengthen our partnerships, as we promote health and wellness.



“We are fortunate to have an outstanding medical community, led by Mosaic Life Care, right here in St. Joseph,” Missouri Western director of athletics Josh Looney said. “Whether it is their talented team of physicians providing the best possible healthcare for Missouri Western student-athletes, or their commitment to community health and wellness, we are proud to expand the visibility of Mosaic’s positive impact on our campus.”



Mosaic Life Care is the official health-care provider of the 2018 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. In its ninth summer at Missouri Western, camp will feature open practices and events for the public to enjoy. More information about the team, tickets, scheduling and more can be found on the Kansas City Chiefs website.