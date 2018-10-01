Mosaic to host breast cancer awareness event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and locally, Mosaic Life Care is hosting an event to raise awareness about prevention.

The "Let's Talk" event will take place Thursday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Room 108. The event will include experts from Mosaic Life Care and Mayo Clinic discussing breast cancer.

Dr. Juliet Appiah with Mosaic Life Care says that this event will allow people to meet other people battling breast cancer as well as discuss what you can do to prevent the disease.

"I am really excited about this event," Appiah said. "We are just gonna sit and talk."

The event's guest speaker will be Karthik Ghosh, the Director of Mayo Clinic's Breast Diagnostic Clinic.

The event is free but seating is limited. If you are interested in attending, visit www.mymosaiclifecare.org/talk. You can also register by calling 816-271-4098.