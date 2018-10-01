Clear

Mosaic to host breast cancer awareness event

The "Let's Talk" event will take place Thursday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Room 108. The event will include experts from Mosaic Life Care and Mayo Clinic discussing breast cancer.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and locally, Mosaic Life Care is hosting an event to raise awareness about prevention.

The "Let's Talk" event will take place Thursday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Room 108. The event will include experts from Mosaic Life Care and Mayo Clinic discussing breast cancer.

Dr. Juliet Appiah with Mosaic Life Care says that this event will allow people to meet other people battling breast cancer as well as discuss what you can do to prevent the disease.

"I am really excited about this event," Appiah said. "We are just gonna sit and talk."

The event's guest speaker will be Karthik Ghosh, the Director of Mayo Clinic's Breast Diagnostic Clinic.

The event is free but seating is limited. If you are interested in attending, visit www.mymosaiclifecare.org/talk. You can also register by calling 816-271-4098. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cloudy skies and a few scattered showers are possible this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the upper 50s tonight. Rain should move out by morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events