Mostly Cloudy With a Few Showers



Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible throughout the day, not expecting a complete washout. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Scroll for more content...



Will have to start paying attention to Sunday's forecast. The day will start off with partly cloudy skies but as we go into the afternoon and evening, computer models are suggesting that a strong line of thunderstorms could move into the area during the evening or overnight hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe and could produce very heavy rain. Will definitely want to keep checking back with KQ2 for more updates.

Storm chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. For the rest of the week, the weather does quiet down but we do heat back up. Expect highs in the 90s once again Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android