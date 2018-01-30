Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Child Death Case

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sydney Jones, 27, plead not guilty to charges of child abuse that lead to the drowning death of her six-month-old baby in early December.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly submerged the baby completely under water and pinned the infant down under an inflatable child's tub inside the bathtub while the water was still running.

Traces of marijuana were found in her system at the time of the incident.

Jones is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond.