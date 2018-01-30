wx_icon Saint Joseph 47°

Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Child Death Case

The 27-year-old is charged with child abuse that lead to the drowning death of her six-month-old baby in December.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sydney Jones, 27, plead not guilty to charges of child abuse that lead to the drowning death of her six-month-old baby in early December.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly submerged the baby completely under water and pinned the infant down under an inflatable child's tub inside the bathtub while the water was still running. 

Traces of marijuana were found in her system at the time of the incident. 

Jones is currently in custody on a $100,000 bond. 

