Mother of Fatal Hit and Run Suspect Speaks Out

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph mother spoke out after her daughter was involved in a fatal hit and run accident.

Mickayla Helfery, 20, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident during her arraignment on Monday. She was sentenced to 120 days of shock time and 5 years on probation.

The crash happened on November 26th, when Helfery was attempting to make a left-hand turn on to King Hill Avenue. Helfrey hit a motorcyclist driving northbound on King Hill.

The motorcyclist was identified as 30-year-old Randy "Scott" Hardin. Hardin died at the hospital from his injuries.

A police report shows that Helfery had left the scene of the accident because she had an active warrant in Andrew County. She later turned herself in to the police.

Prosecuting attorney Dwight Stroggins said Helfrey admitted in court to doing Marijuana the night before the accident. She also admitted she was planning on taking the drug again that night.

A police report shows Hardin had been going at least 71 mph on King Hill. The posted speed limit is 30 mph.

According to the police report, Helfrey said she believed she had plenty of time to make the left-hand turn at the intersection. The police report states "If the motorcycle was going the speed limit she [Helfrey] would have cleared the intersection fine."

However, Stroggins said because Helfrey was at a stop sign, it was her obligation to make sure the intersection was clear.

Lora Helfrey said she wants the community to know her daughter is not a bad person, and that she understands the mistakes she made.

"She is praying not only for herself. No, she is praying for his family because she knowns the hurt," Lora said. "She truly is...effected by this, and she does not mean any harm. She doesn't mean harm."

Hardin's family also responded by written comment. Shelby Mullen, Hardin's sister, wrote "...as she was at home with her mother contemplating turning herself in, I was laying on top of my lifeless brother as his heart stopped."

Stroggins said Helfrey got the plea bargain she did because Hardin's family said in court they wanted something positive to come from their family members death, and thought her receiving treatment was the only positive outcome.