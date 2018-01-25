Much Warmer on Thursday

We'll make it into the upper 50s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. However, the wind will begin to pick up Thursday night heading into Friday, but Friday's high will still be in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are in store for Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s. We'll start to cool down again on Sunday with highs in the low 40s and mostly sunny skies.
We'll drop into the upper 30s on Monday but we'll be back in the low 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. The mid 40s are in store on Wednesday with a chance of rain.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android