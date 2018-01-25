Much Warmer on Thursday

We'll make it into the upper 50s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. However, the wind will begin to pick up Thursday night heading into Friday, but Friday's high will still be in the upper 50s.

Scroll for more content...



Partly cloudy skies are in store for Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s. We'll start to cool down again on Sunday with highs in the low 40s and mostly sunny skies.

We'll drop into the upper 30s on Monday but we'll be back in the low 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. The mid 40s are in store on Wednesday with a chance of rain.



MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android