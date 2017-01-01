Multiple Traffic Accidents Reported Around St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Frederick Avenue and Woodbine Road when a maroon SUV ran a stop light while traveling westbound on Frederick.

Scroll for more content...

The SUV struck a silver pick-up, injuring both drivers. Frederick Ave. was down to one lane in each direction for over an hour as crews worked to get the drivers into awaiting ambulances and clear the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old female, received a citation and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the silver pick-up, a 51-year-old male was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Another major accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd and Garfield. A red sedan was traveling northbound on 22nd and crossed the centerline, striking another vehicle.

The red sedan rolled over, striking the railroad crossing bar before coming to a rest upside down on the north side of the railroad tracks.

The driver, a 21-year-old female, suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. She received a summons for failing to maintain her lane.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Crews worked to ensure that the railroad crossing bar worked properly as the scene was cleared.