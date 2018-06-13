Mustang Awarded Pitcher Of The Week

Brennon Covington was named MINK League Pitcher Of The Week on Monday.

Covington struck out 14 batters in six innings last Friday against the K.C. Monarchs. Covington has 24 strikeouts on the season in 11 innings, and is 2-0 on the year so far.

Covington is a Kansas City native and plays college baseball for MIAA Conference team Missouri Southern.

The St. Joe Mustangs will be on the road Wednesday to play the Joplin Outlaws, and then will be back home on Thursday for a three game homestand at Phil Welch stadium.