Mustangs Announce 2018 Season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs have announced their 2018 schedule, marking their 10th season in St. Joe.

Opening day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 30th at 7 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium.

“We’re excited to celebrate ten wonderful years in St. Joe, with more to come,” Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner said in a press release. “Opening Day has almost become a holiday in St. Joe, and we’re planning some fun events for May 30th."

After claiming the MINK League Championship for the 6th time in their nine year history, the Mustangs ranked 9th nationally in attendance with Phil Welch Averaging 2,257 fans per game.

"We love our community here," Turner said. "We’re excited to open the gates here at the ballpark for our Mustangs family.”

Some of the notable events and games coming up in 2018 including July 3 against Team USA Military Baseball and July 4 against MINK North opponent the Sedalia Bombers.

The final two weeks of the season will feature interconference games with the Mustangs hosting Clarinda, Chillicothe and Sedalia to finish the 2018 regular season.

The remainder of the schedule has the Mustangs home for most weekends in 2018.

“We’re bringing some new surprises to Phil Welch, but we are also returning some of our fan favorites," Turner said. "One fan favorite we’re bringing back is Team USA Military Baseball on July 3rd. That game will feature a special ceremony honoring our local military members, but we’re also going to host the American Fallen Soldiers Project to honor a family that day.”

The full 2018 Mustangs promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Manager Johnny Coy will be leading the Mustangs for the first time this season.