Mustangs Bats Cool-Off In Loss To Generals

ST. JOSEPH - After scoring 17 runs in the double header Thursday, the Mustangs struggled to score more than one Friday, falling to the Ozark Generals, 6-1.
The only run in the game for the Mustangs came from a Mason Janvrin RBI single to score Zach Perdue.
