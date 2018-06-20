Clear

Mustangs Comeback Win Spoiled By Mudcats

The Mustangs came back from a 3-0 deficit to take the lead in the seventh, only to give up two runs in the ninth to fall to the Mudcats, 5-4.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - The Mustangs came back from a 3-0 deficit to take the lead in the seventh, only to give up two runs in the ninth to fall to the Mudcats, 5-4. 

Scroll for more content...

Terrance Spurlin had two RBI's on the night coming off a two-run home run in the sixth inning to tie the game. Zack Smith drove in both the first run and the last run for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs return to action Thursday against the Ozark Generals in a double-header. First pitch of game one starts at 5:30, game two following the conclusion of game one.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
A cloudy and cooler day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area on Thursday giving us another chance for showers and thunderstorms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events