Mustangs Comeback Win Spoiled By Mudcats

ST. JOSEPH - The Mustangs came back from a 3-0 deficit to take the lead in the seventh, only to give up two runs in the ninth to fall to the Mudcats, 5-4.

Scroll for more content...

Terrance Spurlin had two RBI's on the night coming off a two-run home run in the sixth inning to tie the game. Zack Smith drove in both the first run and the last run for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs return to action Thursday against the Ozark Generals in a double-header. First pitch of game one starts at 5:30, game two following the conclusion of game one.