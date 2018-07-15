Clear

Mustangs Cruise To Big Win Against Plastics

Three runs were enough but 15 were scored for good measure as the Mustangs take care of the Regal Plastics, 15-2 Saturday.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 12:06 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - Three runs were enough but 15 were scored for good measure as the Mustangs take care of the Regal Plastics, 15-2 Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

The Mustangs return to the road, Monday with a trip to Chillicothe. Then a big game in Calrinda against the A's. The A's hold a one game lead over the Mustangs for the second spot in the MINK League North standings. 

St. Joseph comes back home next Thursday with a home game against Clarinda.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events