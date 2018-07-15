Mustangs Cruise To Big Win Against Plastics

ST. JOSEPH - Three runs were enough but 15 were scored for good measure as the Mustangs take care of the Regal Plastics, 15-2 Saturday.
The Mustangs return to the road, Monday with a trip to Chillicothe. Then a big game in Calrinda against the A's. The A's hold a one game lead over the Mustangs for the second spot in the MINK League North standings.
St. Joseph comes back home next Thursday with a home game against Clarinda.
