Clear

Mustangs Drop Bombers at Home Tuesday

The Mustangs began a six-games in five days homestand with a 6-4 win over the division leading Sedalia Bombers.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 12:14 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - Free admission night gave Mustangs fans plenty to celebrate, especially a 6-4 win over the division leading Sedalia Bombers, Tuesay.

Scroll for more content...

The Bombers jumped out to a 2-0 in the top of the first and to no real surprise. The top three batters of Sedalia all hit over .340. But the Mustangs were able to get a run back in the first.

Later in the third, Jordan Maxson capped off a two-run inning with an RBI double.

From there, St. Joseph scored three more runs to secure a 6-4 victory over the Bombers.

The Mustangs return to action Wednesday, hosting the Chillicothe Mudcats at Phil Welch Stadium.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events