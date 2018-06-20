Mustangs Drop Bombers at Home Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH - Free admission night gave Mustangs fans plenty to celebrate, especially a 6-4 win over the division leading Sedalia Bombers, Tuesay.

The Bombers jumped out to a 2-0 in the top of the first and to no real surprise. The top three batters of Sedalia all hit over .340. But the Mustangs were able to get a run back in the first.

Later in the third, Jordan Maxson capped off a two-run inning with an RBI double.

From there, St. Joseph scored three more runs to secure a 6-4 victory over the Bombers.

The Mustangs return to action Wednesday, hosting the Chillicothe Mudcats at Phil Welch Stadium.