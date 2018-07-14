ST. JOSEPH - After falling to the Clarinda A's Thursday, the Mustangs bounced back to earn a 10-8 win over the A's.
Trailing two games back of the MINK League second place position, the Mustangs knew they needed a win. Like a heavyweigh boxing match, both Clarinda and St. Joseph went blow-for-blow.
Clarinda won the round Thursday with a big right hook (three-run home run) and seemed to have won the round Friday going back and forth.
But it was the Mustangs who got the knock-down blow in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs and grabbing the win.
The Mustangs play again Saturday night in a non-league game against the Regal Palstics.
Related Content
- Mustangs Grab Bounce-Back Win
- Mustangs Grab Road Win In Joplin
- Mustangs Win Series With Outlaws
- St. Joe Mustangs Giving Back At Camp
- Benton, Chillicothe Grab Conference Wins Thursday
- Western Baseball Grabs Big Win Against Emporia
- Mustangs Comeback Win Spoiled By Mudcats
- Mustangs Announce 2018 Schedule
- Mustangs Reveal 10th Anniversary Logo
- Mustangs Look to Defend MINK League Title