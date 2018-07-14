Clear

Mustangs Grab Bounce-Back Win

After falling to the Clarinda A's Thursday, the Mustangs bounced back to earn a 10-8 win over the A's.

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - After falling to the Clarinda A's Thursday, the Mustangs bounced back to earn a 10-8 win over the A's. 

Trailing two games back of the MINK League second place position, the Mustangs knew they needed a win. Like a heavyweigh boxing match, both Clarinda and St. Joseph went blow-for-blow. 

Clarinda won the round Thursday with a big right hook (three-run home run) and seemed to have won the round Friday going back and forth. 

But it was the Mustangs who got the knock-down blow in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs and grabbing the win.

The Mustangs play again Saturday night in a non-league game against the Regal Palstics.

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
