Mustangs Grab Bounce-Back Win

ST. JOSEPH - After falling to the Clarinda A's Thursday, the Mustangs bounced back to earn a 10-8 win over the A's.

Trailing two games back of the MINK League second place position, the Mustangs knew they needed a win. Like a heavyweigh boxing match, both Clarinda and St. Joseph went blow-for-blow.

Clarinda won the round Thursday with a big right hook (three-run home run) and seemed to have won the round Friday going back and forth.

But it was the Mustangs who got the knock-down blow in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs and grabbing the win.

The Mustangs play again Saturday night in a non-league game against the Regal Palstics.